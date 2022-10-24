Last updated on .From the section American Football

Justin Fields joined the Chicago Bears in 2021

Quarterback Justin Fields impressed as the Chicago Bears ended a three-game losing run with a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots.

He threw one touchdown - and 179 yards in total - and ran for another at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

"We're encouraged with the progress that is there," said Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

"It's not on the statistics and on the paper all the time. But he is getting better in a lot of different areas."

Fields, 23, ranks low in most of the NFL's statistics - he is 32nd for completion percentage - but he out-performed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Making his return from a sprained ankle, Jones had two three-and-outs and threw an interception before being replaced by Bailey Zappe with 12 minutes left in the second quarter.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick later refused to explain his decision, saying Jones' removal was not for fitness reasons and was not a benching.

The Patriots, who are bottom of AFC East, face the New York Jets on Sunday, while the Bears - third in NFC North - play the Dallas Cowboys.