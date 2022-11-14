Last updated on .From the section American Football

Heinicke has impressed after replacing the injured Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles' unbeaten eight-game start to the NFL season was ended by a 32-21 defeat against the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles turned the ball over four times - one more than their total from the first eight games.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw for 211 yards for the Commanders.

"Really proud of our guys. Really hard-fought game. It was a big win for us - we knew we could come out and put up a fight," he said.

"We've been on a roll. We've got a lot of confidence right now. Guys are playing hard. We're trying to find our identity."

The Commanders, who held the ball for more than 40 minutes of the match, ran 81 plays with Brian Robinson Jr and Antonio Gibson both rushing for touchdowns.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts shone despite the first defeat of the season, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another.

His 11-yard pass to DeVonta Smith in the endzone on the first play of the fourth quarter got his side to within two points at 23-21 but the Commanders moved clear when Casey Toohill recovered a fumble and returned the ball for one-yard touchdown.

The Eagles are now 8-1 at the top of the NFC East with the New York Giants 7-2, the Dallas Cowboys 6-3 and the Commanders bottom on 5-5.