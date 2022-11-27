Last updated on .From the section American Football

Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was removed from a plane by police before take-off at Miami Airport following concerns over his health.

Miami-Dade Police said they responded to a medical emergency raised by American Airlines flight crew.

Beckham Jr, 30, had been told to put on his seatbelt before departure and "appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness", police added.

The ex-Los Angeles Rams player later left the flight "without incident".

The American Airlines flight to Los Angeles had to return to the gate on Sunday and passengers disembarked before Beckham Jr left the plane with police officers.

He was "escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements," police said.

Beckham Jr's attorney Daniel Davillier said the incident was "unnecessary" and blamed it on an "overzealous flight attendant"adding that at "no time was Mr Beckham disruptive or combative".

"The flight was delayed after boarding and prior to take off," Davillier wrote in a statement.

"Mr Beckham fell asleep with his blanket over his head, which is his normal practice for long flights.

"He was awaken and told that the plane was back at the gate and that he needed to get off the plane because he did not put his seatbelt on when asked."

Davilliar said Beckham Jr, who is currently without a team and has not played since injuring his knee playing for the Rams in their Super Bowl victory in February, agreed to put his seatbelt on after being woken but was told it was too late.

"The overzealous flight attendant insisted on removing everyone from the plane instead of simply allowing Mr Beckham to fasten his seatbelt and proceed with the flight," added Davilliar.

"At no time was Mr Beckham disruptive or combative. He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr Beckham removed from the flight."

A statement from American Airlines said a passenger was removed from a flight to Los Angeles "due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt".

Miami-Dade police added that, after struggling to wake Beckham Jr, flight crew became concerned about his health.

"Fearing that Mr Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected five-hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue," the police said.

Once Beckham Jr departed, the remaining passengers re-boarded and the flight continued on to Los Angeles.

Beckham Jr tweeted "comedy hr" with a laughing emoji on Sunday morning, adding on Twitter external-link : "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I've seen it alll (sic).."

Beckham Jr has 531 career catches and 56 touchdowns in 96 games for the New York Giants, the Cleveland Browns and the Rams.

Several teams have expressed interest in his services, as he continues his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, including the Dallas Cowboys and the Giants.