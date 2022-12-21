Last updated on .From the section American Football

Ronnie Hillman rushed 863 yards during the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl winning season in 2015

Super Bowl winner Ronnie Hillman has died of cancer at the age of 31.

After being drafted in 2012, running back Hillman was the Denver Broncos' leading rusher during the 2015 season in which they were crowned Super Bowl 50 champions.

He was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer - renal medullary carcinoma - in August, but passed away on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Broncos said it was "deeply saddened" by Hillman's "untimely passing".

"A key contributor during the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season.

"Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected team-mate.

"Ronnie will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time."

Hillman also played for the Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego Chargers, and in his five seasons in the National Football League (NFL), made 494 carries for 1,976 yards, 12 touchdowns and another 534 yards receiving.

During the Broncos' Championship winning season, he posted a team-high 863 yards rushing.