Zach Wilson joined the New York Jets in 2021

The New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was booed throughout the game and was finally benched in their 19-3 defeat by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On a rainy night in New York, the Jets had just three first downs and four rushing yards in the first half as they slumped to a fourth successive defeat.

Wilson was replaced by Chris Streveler in the third quarter after completing nine of 18 passes for 92 yards.

"I'm just really disappointed about the display," Jets coach Robert Saleh said.

The result leaves both sides with a record of seven wins and eight defeats but while the Jets' play-off ambitions are diminishing - they are now bottom of the AFC East - the Jaguars are coming good at the right time of the season.

This was a third consecutive win for the Florida-based team, who have two games left against divisional rivals to reach the postseason.

They play the Houston Texans, who have won just one game all season on 1 January before facing the Tennessee Titans, who lead the AFC South with a 7-7 record, on 8 January.