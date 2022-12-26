Last updated on .From the section American Football

Running back Austin Ekeler has been with the Chargers since 2017

The Los Angeles Chargers reached the NFL post-season play-offs for the first time since the 2018 campaign after a 20-3 win at the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chargers, helped by defeats for the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the week, clinched at least an AFC wildcard spot.

"It means a lot for our team," said star quarterback Justin Herbert.

"We've been through so much this year and for the guys to keep fighting the way they have, it's been great to see."

Herbert passed for 235 yards and Austin Ekeler ran for two touchdowns as the Chargers claimed a third win in a row.

It will be their first post-season appearance under head coach Brandon Staley.

Nick Foles took over as the starter at quarterback for Indianapolis after Matt Ryan was benched following their overtime defeat by the Minnesota Vikings on 17 December.

Foles completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards and three interceptions. He was also sacked seven times.

The Chargers intercepted two passes in the first quarter, including one by All-Pro safety Derwin James, who had missed the previous two games with a quad injury.