Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Cincinnati hospital one week after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game.

He will continue his recovery at a hospital in Buffalo, doctors said.

The 24-year-old, who had to be resuscitated on the pitch, was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday.

"He is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery," said Dr William Knight.

Hamlin collapsed during a match at Cincinnati Bengals after making a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins, and received more than 30 minutes of medical attention on the field before being moved to an intensive care unit in the city.

He spent two days on a ventilator but doctors said he was up walking the unit by Friday and Hamlin thanked the Cincinnati medical staff in a social media post on Monday, after moving to Buffalo General Hospital.

"Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC," Hamlin wrote on Twitter external-link . "Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"

The American football community rallied in support of Hamlin, raising millions of dollars for charity in his name before making tributes at NFL matches when play resumed at the weekend.

He added on Twitter external-link : "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!"

The most poignant show of support for Hamlin came in the Bills' return to action on Sunday, when they beat the New England Patriots at home to clinch second seed in the AFC for the play-offs.