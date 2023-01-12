Last updated on .From the section American Football

The road to Super Bowl 57 continues on Saturday as the NFL play-offs begin with the wildcard weekend.

Over the next three weeks, 12 games will be played to decide the two teams that will play in the NFL's championship game.

You'll be able to follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live commentary on selected Sunday matches on Radio 5 Sports Extra.

There will be post-match video highlights after each round before the big game in Arizona on Sunday, 12 February.

Who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the slight favourites, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes looking to lead them to a third Super Bowl in four years.

Both they and the Philadelphia Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record to clinch the top seed in each Conference - and a bye for the first week of the play-offs.

After a 6-3 start, the Buffalo Bills showed why they started the season as Super Bowl favourites by winning their last seven games of the regular season.

They have also been buoyed by the outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin after the Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest during the penultimate game of the regular season.

The Cincinnati Bengals, last year's Super Bowl runners-up, come into the play-offs on an eight-game winning streak while the San Francisco 49ers have won their last 10, despite now playing their third-choice quarterback due to injuries.

How to follow wildcard weekend

The BBC Sport website and app will feature live text commentary of all six games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

There will also be live radio commentary this Sunday on the New York Giants at the Minnesota Vikings.

All times are GMT and are subject to change at late notice

Saturday 14 January

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers (21:30)

Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars (01:15 Sun)

Sunday 15 January

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills (18:00)

New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings (21:30)

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals (01:15 Mon)

Monday 16 January

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (01:15 Tue)

Divisional Round

Saturday, 21 January - matches start at 21:30 and 01:15 (Sun)

Sunday, 22 January - matches start at 20:00 and 23:30

Conference Championships

Sunday, 29 January - matches start at 20:05 and 23:30

Super Bowl 57

Sunday, 12 February - match starts 23:30

Where is the Super Bowl taking place?

The New England Patriots held on to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49 at the University of Phoenix Stadium, as it was then known

The Super Bowl makes a swift return to the Phoenix suburb of Glendale as the State Farm Stadium has already hosted NFL's championship game twice - in 2008 and 2015.

Completed in 2006, 'the Big Toaster' was built at a cost of $455m and has a capacity of 73,000, with a retractable roof and a roll-in grass field.

But with the Arizona Cardinals having failed to reach the play-offs, there is no chance of a team playing a Super Bowl in their own stadium, as happened with the previous two winners - the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

Who is performing the half-time show?

This year's half-time entertainment marks the long-awaited return of Rihanna as the Barbadian singer is set to make her first live performance in more than five years.

In October 2019, Rihanna said she turned down the chance to perform the half-time show in support of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the 'take a knee' protests.

What time will the Super Bowl start?

The scheduled kick-off time for UK fans on Sunday, 12 February, is 23:30, with the first half lasting about 90 minutes.

The half-time show will start at about 01:00 and the match is expected to finish at about 03:00.

Why is the Super Bowl trophy named after Vince Lombardi?

The winning team will get to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It is named after NFL coach Vince Lombardi, who led the Green Bay Packers to victories in the first two Super Bowls.