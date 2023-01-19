Last updated on .From the section American Football

Quarterback Josh Allen from the Buffalo Bills, who are through to the divisional round of this season's play-offs

The Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will also return to the UK for the 10th time since playing their first game in 2013 for a fixture at Wembley Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will feature in games in Germany in the 2023 season.

While the five 'home' teams have been named, the dates of games and who each team will play has yet to be announced.

"We know how important live regular season games are to our global fans," said the NFL's executive vice-president Peter O'Reilly.

"Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023."