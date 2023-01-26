Last updated on .From the section American Football

Jessie Lemonier played for the Detroit Lions in the 2021 season

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, the National Football League team have announced.

Lemonier began his professional career with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

He played seven games for the Lions in the 2021-22 season and was due to turn 26 on Tuesday.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier," the Lions wrote on Twitter.

"Jessie was a model team-mate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Lemonier joined the Arizona Cardinals in May 2022 after leaving the Lions but was released at the end of their August training camp that year.

He had been without an NFL side since, but was recently traded to the Birmingham Stallions in the United States Football League having signed for the Houston Gamblers.