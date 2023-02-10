Last updated on .From the section American Football

Sibling rivalry & fired coaches reunited - the spicy story of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl 57 Date: Sunday, 12 February Start: 23:30 GMT (16:30 MST) BBC coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in what is one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

To whet your appetite, we've come up with a tricky quiz of facts about the big game. Can you put in an MVP performance and get all 15 questions right?

You'll be able to follow live text commentary of the game from 23:00 GMT on Sunday on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

There will also be post-match video highlights.

