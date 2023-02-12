Close menu

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs fight back to beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in thriller

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport in Phoenix, Arizona

Last updated on .From the section American Footballcomments58

Skyy Moore scores a touchdown in Super Bowl 57
Skyy Moore's touchdown gave the Chiefs a 35-27 lead in the fourth quarter

The Kansas City Chiefs became NFL champions for the second time in four years after fighting back to claim a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs trailed for much of Super Bowl 57 and were 27-21 down heading into the final quarter.

But despite limping after aggravating an ankle injury, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and veteran coach Andy Reid orchestrated a route back.

Mahomes made touchdown passes to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore to put Kansas City in front for the first time.

The Eagles levelled after a third rushing touchdown by Jalen Hurts, followed by a two-point conversion by the third-year quarterback.

But a heroic 26-yard run by Mahomes made the ground for Harrison Butker to kick a game-winning field goal from 27 yards.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to at least the AFC Championship game in all five seasons as a starter and this second Super Bowl win for the 27-year-old and Reid puts them in the pantheon of all-time greats.

But Hurts and the Eagles played their part in an enthralling game in front of more than 67,000 in Arizona's state capital.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 03:45

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 03:44

    Eagles bottled it by not trying a sneak on 3 and 2 or 4 and 2. I think they were 100% on sneaks in the game and got burned by a 65yd punt return when they tried to be cautious. I guess that’s the difference between coaches and players who have won it before and those that haven’t.

  • Comment posted by jmw, today at 03:42

    Tough on Hurts not to get MVP with the numbers he’s put up tonight, but Mahomes was virtually flawless in the 2nd half. Great game from both teams.

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 03:38

    Also Congrats to Patrick Mahomes for being the first QB to win a Superbowl and the MVP in the same season, since Kurt Warner in 1999 for the St.Louis Rams. Dude was HUGE IN BIG SPOTS AND CARRIED THE OFFENSE ALONG WITH JERRICK MCKINNON AND PACHECO!!!! Butker was huge. Shame about a soft penalty near the end from James Bradbury, but that was a make-up call for a non PI when Juju got grabbed.

  • Comment posted by Gaudern, today at 03:38

    Terrible calls and painting the field wreck an otherwise great game. And what was that halftime show. Poor advert for the NFL.

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 03:36

    For this Saints fan... THANK YOU KADARIOUS TONEY FOR A BIG PUNT RETURN! THANK YOU PATRICK MAHOMES AND ISAIAH PACHECO FOR HUGE GAMES OFFENSIVELY AND BEI G SMART WITH THE FOOTBALL! WHAT A PLAYCALL FOR SPAGNUOLO TO GO ALL-OUT BLITZ AND GREAT STOPS BY FRANK CLARK AND CHRIS JONES! THANKS TO THIS, MY SAINTS FEEL SLIGHTY BETTER DUE TO THE EAGLES LOSS!

  • Comment posted by the voice, today at 03:35

    Thoroughly enjoyed watching that.

  • Comment posted by oasisinthesun, today at 03:34

    So called elite Philli defence went awol. Kansas City receivers allowed to run in multiple times.

    Philli coach crying before the match was the signal.

    Horrendous official calls as they make up new rules to fit the narrative.

    Shame sport always has to be fixed and can’t be a fair game.

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 03:38

      Dan replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by tftd2001, today at 03:34

    that was not holding.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:37

      Y0U replied:
      And it wasn't a catch on 3rd and 14.

  • Comment posted by Jason Bath, today at 03:34

    Not sure on that holding call - ITV seemed to miss out on/gloss over any controversy. However, equally not too sure why the Chiefs had the second fumble recovery rules out, so officials were lucky they inadvertently made up for it.

    Very good game. Right result, just about, maybe give MVP to Hurts anyways!

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 03:42

      U17526287 replied:
      Nope. Give it to Pacheco for big runs!

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 03:33

    Hail to the Chiefs! A well fought victory. The Eagles must be gutted to lose after having such a brilliant first half.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 03:32

    Watching my paint dry

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 03:34

      neilkd21 replied:
      The length it takes to complete a game you should be watching the 2nd coat dry.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 03:31

    Wow, what a fantastic Superbowl, one of the best in long, long time.
    A tale of two halves. Eagles in full control in the first, Chiefs then come alive and take control in the second. What a Mahomes run on a supposedly injured leg.
    Well done Chiefs, better luck next season Eagles.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 03:31

    What an offensive shootout, just like many had predicted. The passing game was on fire for both teams.
    That Mahomes run late on has to be the play of the entire game and what won him the MVP.
    Cangrats Chiefs on a fine victory. Eagles sorry not your day, still a season to remember.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:33

      Y0U replied:
      Mahomes had no deep passes. Turning point was Hurts' hilarious unforced fumble. Game was won by Andy Reid, a football coaching genius.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 03:31

    The reporting around NFL is hyperbolic to cover up for its many flaws. Tedious doesn't even begin to describe it.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 03:30

    Feel so good for Andy Reid, if he does decide to make this his last game, then what a way to go out.
    Hope he comes back, if he doesn't then he can enjoy a well deserved retirement.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:35

      Y0U replied:
      I rarely agree with your inane comments, but Andy Reid is a genius. Chiefs wouldn't get close to winning anything without him.

  • Comment posted by ChrisABZ, today at 03:29

    Need to alter the rules. Getting like VAR in football. If it takes that long to explain why it’s not a catch or a fumble then there’s something wrong.
    If you catch it and you’re tackled it’s just that. If you catch it and fumble it it’s an incomplete pass??
    Hate to see it finish on a marginal call.

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 03:43

      U17526287 replied:
      He didn't take the three steps required to "complete the catch". It's been in the rulebook since forever.

  • Comment posted by Noshaq, today at 03:29

    Fantastic game but huge anticlimax at the end due to a very dodgy call.

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 03:44

      U17526287 replied:
      Also a dodgy call against the same guy. I would've complained if the Chiefs lost based on not calling PI when Smith-Schuster did get grabbed by the same guy who also committed a questionable holding penalty.

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 03:29

    What a game. And Mahomes on that bad ankle. Warrior!!!

  • Comment posted by davemo, today at 03:29

    Absolute horror show holding call was the difference. So disappointed that a great game came down to a bs call from the official.

    And another thing, the nfl giving the trophy to the team owner is a terrible tradition.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:36

      Y0U replied:
      Holding call was good. Eagles only got to the SB by beating the giants and 49ers 5th choice QB, who wasn't even a QB. They did well to get so close but in reality it was a mismatch.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured