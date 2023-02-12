Last updated on .From the section American Football

Skyy Moore's touchdown gave the Chiefs a 35-27 lead in the fourth quarter

The Kansas City Chiefs became NFL champions for the second time in four years after fighting back to claim a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs trailed for much of Super Bowl 57 and were 27-21 down heading into the final quarter.

But despite limping after aggravating an ankle injury, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and veteran coach Andy Reid orchestrated a route back.

Mahomes made touchdown passes to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore to put Kansas City in front for the first time.

The Eagles levelled after a third rushing touchdown by Jalen Hurts, followed by a two-point conversion by the third-year quarterback.

But a heroic 26-yard run by Mahomes made the ground for Harrison Butker to kick a game-winning field goal from 27 yards.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to at least the AFC Championship game in all five seasons as a starter and this second Super Bowl win for the 27-year-old and Reid puts them in the pantheon of all-time greats.

But Hurts and the Eagles played their part in an enthralling game in front of more than 67,000 in Arizona's state capital.

More to follow.