Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs fight back to beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in thriller
The Kansas City Chiefs became NFL champions for the second time in four years after fighting back to claim a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs trailed for much of Super Bowl 57 and were 27-21 down heading into the final quarter.
But despite limping after aggravating an ankle injury, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and veteran coach Andy Reid orchestrated a route back.
Mahomes made touchdown passes to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore to put Kansas City in front for the first time.
The Eagles levelled after a third rushing touchdown by Jalen Hurts, followed by a two-point conversion by the third-year quarterback.
But a heroic 26-yard run by Mahomes made the ground for Harrison Butker to kick a game-winning field goal from 27 yards.
Mahomes has led the Chiefs to at least the AFC Championship game in all five seasons as a starter and this second Super Bowl win for the 27-year-old and Reid puts them in the pantheon of all-time greats.
But Hurts and the Eagles played their part in an enthralling game in front of more than 67,000 in Arizona's state capital.
More to follow.
Philli coach crying before the match was the signal.
Horrendous official calls as they make up new rules to fit the narrative.
Shame sport always has to be fixed and can’t be a fair game.
Very good game. Right result, just about, maybe give MVP to Hurts anyways!
A tale of two halves. Eagles in full control in the first, Chiefs then come alive and take control in the second. What a Mahomes run on a supposedly injured leg.
Well done Chiefs, better luck next season Eagles.
That Mahomes run late on has to be the play of the entire game and what won him the MVP.
Cangrats Chiefs on a fine victory. Eagles sorry not your day, still a season to remember.
Hope he comes back, if he doesn't then he can enjoy a well deserved retirement.
If you catch it and you’re tackled it’s just that. If you catch it and fumble it it’s an incomplete pass??
Hate to see it finish on a marginal call.
And another thing, the nfl giving the trophy to the team owner is a terrible tradition.