Odell Beckham Jr suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the first half of the Super Bowl in 2022

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr has agreed in principle to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

The wide receiver, 30, missed last year's NFL season after suffering a knee injury in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

Odell will reportedly sign for $15m and could earn up to $3m more in incentives.

He confirmed the news on Instagram external-link with a picture of his son in a Ravens shirt.

Odell, who was also linked with a move to the New York Jets, spent five seasons with the New York Giants and scored 44 touchdowns.

He switched to the Cleveland Browns in 2019 but his season was ended prematurely in 2020 when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a game against the Bengals.

Odell joined the Rams in November 2021 and scored the opening touchdown in the Super Bowl win but left the game in the second quarter after tearing his ACL again.