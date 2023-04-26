Last updated on .From the section American Football

Aaron Rodgers (centre) is now first in franchise history for touchdown passes (475) and second in passing yards (59,055) behind Green Bay Packers Brett Favre

Aaron Rodgers joked the New York Jets' only Super Bowl trophy is "looking a little lonely" at his introductory news conference on Wednesday.

NFL quarterback Rodgers, 39, joined the Jets after they agreed a trade deal with the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl III in 1968, beating the Baltimore Colts in Miami.

Rodgers, a four-time Most Valuable Player, spent 18 years with Green Bay, helping them win the 2011 Super Bowl.

But he said he was not at the Jets "to be a saviour of any kind".

He added: "I'm just going to focus on this season. I'm excited to be here."

Rodgers has chosen to wear the number eight shirt with New York, instead of his traditional number 12, despite being given the blessing of Hall of Famer Joe Namath.

Fellow quarterback and MVP Namath, 79, led the Jets to their lone Super Bowl victory 54 years ago.

"There have been some iconic names to have played here, probably none more iconic than number 12," said Rodgers.

"I heard what he said about un-retiring his number, but to me 12 is Broadway Joe. I didn't even want to go down that path and I'm excited about going back to my college number.

"That Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely."

The deal for Rodgers was delayed as the teams negotiated draft-pick compensation as Rodgers was still under contract with Green Bay having signed an extension last year.

As well as Rodgers, they will give the Jets a fifth-round pick in this year's NFL draft, which begins on Thursday.

The teams have also agreed to swap places in the first round of the draft, with Packers now having the 13th overall pick and the Jets 15th.