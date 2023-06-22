Watch: Wicklow born Daniel Whelan talks XFL, NFL and punting for the Packers

There surely can't be too many players in the NFL who are fixated on both Newcastle United's Champions League hopes and Ireland's chances at the Rugby World Cup.

But Dan Whelan isn't like most NFL players.

"I love watching any sport. Well, except baseball. I'd rather watch cricket than baseball," laughs Whelan, would-be punter for the Green Bay Packers.

"Newcastle United is my team - because my dad was over there - and them making the Champions League for the first time in a long time is a big deal.

"And I follow Ireland at rugby. Winning the Six Nations was pretty big and now, with the World Cup to come, I'll definitely be watching that."

Like the Irish rugby team, who hope to break through at the World Cup for the first time in France later this year, Whelan is eyeing a bit of history.

The 23-year-old is looking to become the first Irish-born player in the NFL since Neil O'Donoghue was kicking for the St Louis Cardinals back in 1985.

Born in Enniskerry in County Wicklow, Whelan's family moved to Palm Springs, California, when he was 13. He made the initial transition from soccer to American Football at high school, starting off as a kicker before becoming a punter at college at the University of California, Davis.

At six-foot six and weighing 215 pounds, he has impressive stature and has not been shy on social media about demonstrating his kicking power, whether it's an impressive 73-yard field goal or a punt that goes out of the park.

"It's a little bit difficult to be a kicker with my build, so I was advised to transfer to being a punter," says Whelan.

"But that's then a whole different technique of leg-swing. So it did take a while to get used to it - but I figured it out."

Whelan of the DC Defenders punts against the St Louis Battlehawks during the first half of an XFL game in March

Figure it out he did. Blessed with a booming leg, Whelan has also mastered the all-important skill for any prospective NFL punter: hang time - the ability to keep the ball airborne with distance, giving his colleagues on 'special teams' the best possible chance to pin the opposition back and secure territorial advantage.

Outstanding performances at college, with a punt average of 44 yards, meant Whelan attracted early interest from the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints offered him a try-out just over a year ago. And while he was cut before the season got under way, Whelan says he learned from the experience.

"I definitely took it all for granted," he admits.

"I didn't know how quickly it could be taken away and I had to learn the hard way. Now, coming into Green Bay, I definitely am doing everything to make the best opportunity for myself.

"Instead of looking too far into the future, I'm looking at the next day and what I can do to make myself 1% better than yesterday. I think if I continue to do that, I'll have a pretty good opportunity to play."

Whelan has just had an impressive season with the DC Defenders in the XFL, a minor professional league, where he was ranked third in his position and led the league in hang time.

Now he is targeting that permanent spot with Green Bay and to become the first Irish-born player in the NFL in almost four decades.

To do that, however, he must usurp Pat O'Donnell, a veteran with nine seasons under his belt, firstly with the Chicago Bears before joining the Packers last season.

Whelan doesn't quite see it that way, though.

"The competition is with myself, just trying to be the best I can be. Pat has shown he is one of the best punters in the league and will go down as one of the best punters ever.

"He's actually the same build as me and so, coming out of college, I used to watch him a lot on film. So, to be here now in Green Bay alongside him is pretty incredible. And he's a great dude as well!

"I'm just really grateful to be here."