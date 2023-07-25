Last updated on .From the section American Football

Eyioma Uwazurike (right) played eight games in his rookie season after being selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft last year

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike is the latest NFL player to be suspended for violating the league's gambling policy.

The 25-year-old has been banned indefinitely for betting on league games during his rookie season in 2022.

Uwazurike will be out for at least one year and can petition for reinstatement no earlier than 24 July 2024.

Five players were suspended in April and last month three further players were banned for 2023.

"Our organisation fully co-operated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously," read a Broncos statement.

"The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organisation with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL's gambling policy."

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, then with the Atlanta Falcons, missed the 2022 season for a similar offence but was reinstated in March.

The Detroit Lions released Quintez Cephus, CJ Moore and Stanley Berryhill after they were among five players sanctioned in April.

The Indianapolis Colts released Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry after they were among three players banned for the 2023 season, while Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for betting on other sports at the team facility.