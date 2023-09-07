Last updated on .From the section American Football

Jared Goff was the first overall pick when selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2016 Draft

The Detroit Lions overturned a six-point deficit to beat Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 in the 2023-24 NFL season opener.

The sides were level at 14-14 late in the third quarter, before Harrison Butker kicked two field goals to put the Chiefs 20-14 ahead in the fourth.

But David Montgomery's touchdown and Riley Patterson's extra point edged the Lions in front with seven minutes left.

It was the Lions' first win over the Chiefs since 2011.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second time in February, coming from 27-21 down to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Phoenix.

The Chiefs had not lost a home game at Arrowhead Stadium since going down 24-20 to the Buffalo Bills on 16 October.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes - named MVP in last season's Super Bowl - completed 21 of 39 attempts and threw for 226 yards with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and one interception, while he also rushed for a team-high 45 yards.

However, it was counterpart Jared Goff who caught the eye, completing 22 of 35 passes for 253 yards to help the NFC North hopefuls lay down an early marker.

Detroit made a positive start when Goff threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St Brown late in the first quarter, but Kansas City stepped up in the second quarter as Mahomes found rookie Rashee Rice and tight end Blake Bell for touchdowns.

The Lions' defence showed up strong in the second half with rookie Brian Branch launching a 50-yard interception return from a Mahomes pass to tie the game in the third quarter.

But after taking the lead, Detroit later stood firm to halt the Chiefs on their final two possessions.