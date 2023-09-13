Last updated on .From the section American Football

Rodgers was the NFL's MVP four times between 2011 and 2021 and won the Super Bowl in 2011

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he is "completely heartbroken" to miss the rest of the NFL season with a torn Achilles tendon.

The four-time Most Valuable Player sustained the injury in his Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Rodgers, widely considered one of the best quarterbacks of all time, joined the Jets after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers.

"The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again," he said.

Posting on Instagram, Rodgers, who will be 40 in December, added: "I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today."

Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is the Jets' back-up quarterback and replaced Rodgers against the Bills.

The Jets went on to win 22-16 in overtime, with Wilson throwing one touchdown and one interception, but their victory was heavily overshadowed by the injury.

Players unhappy with pitches

Rodgers' injury has led to a renewed call from the NFL players' union (NFLPA) to get rid of all artificial turf pitches and play the sport only on grass.

The MetLife Stadium pitch Rodgers was injured on has a new turf that was installed after the old one was branded one of the worst in the league.

The NFLPA is also unhappy that when NFL stadiums are used for football, they switch to grass pitches, as they will do for the 2026 World Cup.

Manchester United and Arsenal played at MetLife Stadium in July and a grass pitch was used.

"It makes no sense that stadiums can flip over to superior grass surfaces when the World Cup comes or soccer clubs come to visit for exhibition games in the summer, but inferior artificial surfaces are acceptable for our own players," NFLPA boss Lloyd Howell said.

"This is worth the investment and it simply needs to change now."