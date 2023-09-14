Last updated on .From the section American Football

Hurts completed 18 of 23 passes for 193 yards

Jalen Hurts ran in a pair of one-yard touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-28.

Hurts also found DeVonta Smith with a 63-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give their side a 27-7 lead.

Team-mate D'Andre Swift rushed for a career-high 175 yards and a touchdown in the victory in Philadelphia.

Kirk Cousins completed 31 of 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns for Minnesota, who rallied late on but were kept at arm's length by their hosts.

The Eagles, who were beaten in last season's Super Bowl by the Kansas City Chiefs, have won both of their opening games of the season, while the Vikings have lost both of theirs.

"We didn't play our cleanest game," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. external-link

"I think the first week was a cleaner game for the defence and not as clean for the offense and vice versa with tonight.

"We are 2-0. A lot of teams would like to be sitting 2-0."