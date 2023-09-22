Last updated on .From the section American Football

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023-7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey equalled Jerry Rice's San Francisco 49ers record by scoring a touchdown for the 12th successive game in the 49ers' 30-12 win over the New York Giants.

McCaffrey, 27, scored in the second quarter to equal three-time Super Bowl champion Rice's record set in 1987.

He is now just three off the all-time NFL record, held by former Washington fullback John Riggins and ex-Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson.

He said the record was "a huge honour".

The win also extends quarter-back Brock Purdy's unbeaten run to eight regular season games.

"Obviously, scoring touchdowns is a team thing," McCaffrey added.

"The offensive line did a great job blocking, I just had to hit the hole. But that's a huge honour to be mentioned with somebody like that."

As well as throwing for McCaffrey, quarter-back Purdy led an 11-play, 72-yard drive that culminated with the 23-year-old connecting with Ronnie Bell for a nine-yard touchdown as the 49ers won the 13th successive regular season game.

Purdy was last pick in the 2022 draft and began his rookie season as third-choice quarter-back, but injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo saw him break into the side.

His only defeat since in 11 overall appearances was the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles in January.