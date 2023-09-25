Last updated on .From the section American Football

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 57 earlier this year

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday.

Super Bowl runners-up the Philadelphia Eagles maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 25-11 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for one touchdown and threw for another as the Eagles recorded their best start to a season since 1992-93.

"We found a way to win and we found a way to execute," Hurts said.

The Eagles are one of three teams at 3-0 for the season, along with the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers.

"I think we're a work in progress. We're playing really good team football, and we're still growing. That's the beautiful thing about it," added Hurts.

Elsewhere, the Cincinnati Bengals recorded their first win of the season with a 19-16 defeat of the Los Angeles Rams.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played through a right calf strain to complete 26 of 49 passes for 259 yards.