Last updated on .From the section American Football

Damar Hamlin returned for his 30th NFL game on Sunday

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday, with New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys on 1 October (from 22:00 BST)

Damar Hamlin has completed his return to NFL action, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills safety collapsed after making a tackle in a game on 2 January and had to be resuscitated on the field.

After being discharged from hospital on 11 January, the 25-year-old was cleared to play again in April and appeared during the Bills' pre-season games.

And on Sunday he played in his first regular season game since his injury.

Hamlin was not selected for Buffalo's first three games of the season but was called up for the Bills' home game with the Miami Dolphins after fellow safety Jordan Poyer was ruled out with a knee injury.

Hamlin was on the field for the first kick-off return and was on the Bills' defence for the Dolphins' first drive.

He could now be part of the Bills' squad as they travel to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham next Sunday.

Hamlin's team-mates and opponents huddled around him as he received life-saving treatment during the game at the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

Several were seen visibly distressed, with many kneeling to pray and some in tears, and the game was abandoned after Hamlin was taken to hospital, not to be replayed.

There was widespread support from the sporting world after Hamlin's collapse and more than $10m (£8.2m) was donated external-link to a foundation he had set up while playing in college.

In February, Hamlin said he hoped to return to football "eventually" and was still processing the trauma of the incident.

'Stories like that are just inspirational'

Hamlin, who was a sixth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2021, played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

Fellow safety Andre Cisco, who earlier on Sunday helped the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley, told BBC Sport: "I played [against] Damar every year in college, we're cordial off the field and that's awesome for him.

"I've been praying for him ever since the incident happened. Stories like that in the league are just inspirational - keep fighting, no matter what you're going through."