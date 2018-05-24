Street League Skateboarding: London event to be shown on the BBC

Image copyright Getty Images

Street League Skateboarding Date: 26-27 May Venue: The Copper Box, London Time: Saturday 19:30-21:00 BST women's final, Sunday 19:30-21:00 men's final Coverage: Red Button, Connected TV and BBC Sport website

Britain's Korahn Gayle says he hopes the Street League Skateboarding (SLS) coming to London will inspire people to try the sport.

The Copper Box will host the world's most prestigious skateboarding competition on Saturday and Sunday and it will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

American Nyjah Huston and Australia's Shane O'Neill are among the big names competing in London.

"It is definitely a privilege to be involved," said 30-year-old pro-skater Gayle. "It is great it is in London and a lot of people will be inspired to go buy a skateboard."

Bristolian Gayle, who started skating when he was 12 and turned professional aged 21, added: "It would be great to get more people into skating - younger and older.

"It is a creative and positive thing to do, with a great community and good way of keeping active."

The athletes will compete in a custom-built concrete skate plaza.

"SLS is proud to inspire the next generation with this historic showcase of the world's best street skateboarders at the Copper Box in May, and we are honoured to serve the established skate community that has been a revered influence and inspiration to our skaters and fans for decades," said SLS general manager Kaitlyn Banchero.

Lucy Adams, chair of Skateboard England added: "It's a fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of skateboarding in the UK and will help to increase participation across the country as we see the world's top street skateboarders competing here."

