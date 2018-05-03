Washington Redskins: NFL team 'concerned' by cheerleader allegations

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Washington Redskins play their home games at FedExField in Maryland

The Washington Redskins are "very concerned" by allegations some of their cheerleaders were required to pose topless in front of male sponsors and be "personal escorts" at a nightclub.

The New York Times reports the incidents occurred during a calendar photo shoot in Costa Rica in 2013.

The cheerleaders said they felt the NFL team was "pimping us out".

Team president Bruce Allen said staff found to have "acted inappropriately" would "face significant repercussions".

The newspaper spoke to five cheerleaders, who were interviewed anonymously.

"The Redskins organisation is very concerned by the allegations," said Allen. "We are immediately looking into this situation and want to express how serious [sic] we take these allegations."

In a statement, Allen said they had spoken to current and former cheerleaders, adding: "We've heard very different first-hand accounts that directly contradict many of the details of the 2 May article."

The allegations come two weeks after two former NFL cheerleaders filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the league.