Archery: GB men's team shooting for gold at Europeans

Image copyright GB Archery Image caption Neil Bridgewater, James Mason and Adam Ravenscroft (l-r) are looking to make history for GB in the compound bow event

Archery European Championships Venue: Legnica, Poland Dates: 27 August-1 September Coverage: Sat 1 Sep: BBC Sport website and app, connected TV and iPlayer09:00-11:45: Compound finals (including GB men at 09:24) - also on Red Button 09:00-11:0013:30-16:30: Recurve finals

Great Britain's men's compound archery team will go for European Championship gold against France on Saturday.

Neil Bridgewater, Adam Ravenscroft and James Mason, ranked fourth in the tournament, beat Norway, Denmark and Croatia to reach the final in Poland.

GB last won a European men's team gold in 1968 and have never won a European compound bow men's team gold.

The BBC will live-stream Saturday's final and the others on the last day of competition in Poland, from 09:00 BST.

The European Championship doubles as a qualifier for next year's European games in Minsk, Belarus and in addition to the men's compound squad, GB's women's recurve team (Sarah Bettles, Eleanor Piper and Bryony Pitman) won a place in Minsk by ranking fifth in their competition.

The men's recurve team (Tom Hall, Patrick Huston and Alex Wise) have also qualified for Minsk despite failing to make the final in Legnica.

In mid-July, the same three archers won silver in the World Cup in Berlin.

Saturday's finals:

Compound:

09:00: Women's team

09:24: Men's team

09:48: Mixed team

10:35: Women's individual

11:05: Men's individual

Recurve:

13:30: Women's team

13:54: Men's team

14:18: Mixed team

15:05: Women's individual

15:35: Men's individual

(all times BST)

GB have overhauled their team in recent years, bringing in fresh faces and being rewarded with some impressive results at international competitions.

Their men's recurve team of Michael Judd, Patrick Huston and Tom Hall came close to a medal at the European Grand Prix at the start of August, losing out to Russia in the bronze medal match.

Great Britain's team in Legnica Compound (Men) Neil Bridgewater, Adam Ravenscroft, James Mason Compound (Women) Layla Annison, Bayley Sargeant, Lucy Mason Recurve (Men) Tom Hall, Patrick Huston, Alex Wise Recurve (Women) Bryony Pitman, Sarah Bettles, Eleanor Piper