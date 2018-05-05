Asbel Kiprop: Former Olympic champion 'traumatised' by failed drugs test

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Asbel Kiprop has run the fifth fastest 1500m of all time

Former Olympic 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop says he is "traumatised" after failing a drugs test and will "fight" to prove his innocence.

Kenya's three-time world champion, 28, tested positive for EPO after an out-of-competition test in November 2017.

Kiprop was tipped off by a doping control officer about a drugs test, but officials deny he was asked for money.

"The achievements I made are crumbling before my own eyes for a crime that I have not committed," he told Reuters.

"A mixed perception has been created by these allegations," he added.

"As a consequence, I find it very difficult to walk in public, to look up the main media and social media and to generally carry on with my daily activities."

Kiprop alleged his sample "turned positive" because he did not give the testers enough money.

That claim is rejected by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which said his sample was not tampered with.

However, the independent body - which manages all doping-related matters for athletics - said it is "extremely disappointing" Kiprop was provided with advance notice of the testing.

A tribunal will determine whether this has any effect on the case against the athlete.

"My family and I are devastated. I am traumatised," said Kiprop. "I will fight the case to prove my innocence to the end. It is my position that the process was flawed from the start."

Kiprop finished second at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 but was upgraded to gold when Bahrain's Rashid Ramzi failed a drugs test.

He added world titles in 2011, 2013 and 2015 and has run the fifth fastest 1500m of all time.