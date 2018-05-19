Darren Campbell: British former sprinter home after brain bleed

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Darren Campbell won Olympic gold in the 4x100m relay in 2004

British former Olympic champion Darren Campbell has left hospital and is recovering at home after suffering a bleed in the brain.

The 44-year-old had to be resuscitated after having a seizure at home.

"Thank you to everyone for your prayers and well wishes. I am humbled by the love shown to me. I'm finally back home with my family," he posted on social media on Saturday.

Campbell won 4x100m relay gold at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

He told BBC Sport on Tuesday that he had a pituitary apoplexy - a bleed into the gland at the base of the brain.

"I nearly died," said the BBC Radio 5 live pundit and presenter. "You have to give thanks. That is how close it was."

Image copyright Twitter

More on this story

Darren Campbell: British former sprinter 'relieved to be alive' after brain bleed

14 may 2018