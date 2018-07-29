Beth Dobbin: British 200m champion eyes 400m switch

Image caption 'I thought I was going to die'

British 200m champion Beth Dobbin has set her sights on moving up to 400m "in a year or two".

Dobbin, 24, smashed a 34-year Scottish record to claim the 200m title at the British Championships this month and earn a place in that event at August's European Championships in Berlin.

However, the Scot wants to "definitely tap into" a longer distance in future and has made her ambition known.

"I'd like to be part of the 4x400 relay next year," she told BBC Scotland.

The Edinburgh AC athlete said she wanted to stay at 200m "for the moment" but that she is better suited to the 4x400m relay than the 4x100m.

"I'd like to see what I can do next year and maybe the year after and then make the move," she told Sportsound.

"In Loughborough this year I got to run with the team and went to Switzerland with them, so I'm building those relationships. I think they are aware that is my plan in the future."

'It looks like she has no ceiling' - analysis

Former Scottish 400m Commonwealth Games silver medallist Lee McConnell on Sportsound

She has got a fantastic story and now she is stepping on the track she is running quicker every time. Everyone is just wanting to see what she is going to do next because at the moment it looks like there is no ceiling.