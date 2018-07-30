Aled Davies to defend European titles after 'difficult year'

Image copyright Patrik Lundin/Getty Images Image caption Aled Davies has won 12 gold medals at World, European and Paralympic level

Welsh para-athlete Aled Davies has confirmed he will defend his European titles in Berlin next month after an "incredibly difficult" year.

The double Paralympic and six-time world champion hinted he would not compete in the shot put and discus after an "embarrassing result" in June.

Davies said he had experienced technical problems with his leg brace.

But he told BBC Sport Wales he was "not one to lay down" and will "fight until the end".

Davies and his coach have been using this year to experiment with the brace, trialling different angles and materials to improve his throwing technique.

They have already gone through six braces which Davies said has prevented him from building any consistency.

"There is no pressure on going to the Europeans, but watching them on the television would do more harm than good," said Davies.

"I'd be gutted if I didn't go and give it my best shot."