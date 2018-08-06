European Championships: Adam McMullen misses out on long jump final spot

Image caption Adam McMullen's leap was 24 centimetres shy of qualification for Wednesday's long jump final

Adam McMullen missed out on a place in Wednesday's final at the European Championships after finishing 25th in Monday's qualification in Berlin.

The county Londonderry long jumper had two leaps of 7.47m - 52 centimetres below his personal best - and a foul as he was 0.24m off qualification.

Phil Healy progressed to the women's 100m semi-finals after running a time of 11.44 to finish second in her heat.

Team-mate Gina Akpe-Moses bowed out after clocking 11.63 in her heat.

Last year's European Junior 100m champion was only 0.02 outside a fastest loser's spot as she lost ground in the closing stages after making a good start.

Healy, who has set Irish 100m and 200m records this summer, secured her automatic qualification with her runner-up finish, 0.05 behind Switzerland's Ajla Del Ponte.

The Cork woman's national 100m mark is 11.28 and she may need to better that to come through Tuesday evening's semi-finals with the final taking place later in the session.

McMullen was left "frustrated and disappointed" by his early exit as his inconsistent summer campaign continued following an impressive indoor season.

"I have just been able to get any consistency and momentum this summer," said the Derry man.

"My speed has improved but I couldn't get it right on the runway today."

