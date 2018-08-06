European Championships 2018: Dai Greene withdraws because of hamstring injury

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wales' Dai Greene won bronze at the Athletics World Cup in London

Britain's athletics captain Dai Greene has withdrawn from the ongoing European Championships because of a hamstring injury.

Greene, 32, was due to compete in the men's 400m hurdles but did not take part in the heats on Monday.

The Welshman won the European title in 2010 and world gold in 2011 but only raced 11 times between 2014 and 2017.

British Athletics tweeted: "He's been an amazing captain and will continue to inspire his team-mates from trackside."

After finishing outside the medals at London 2012, Greene failed to make the final at the 2013 World Championships and was unable to compete at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

He lost National Lottery funding in November that year, before withdrawing from this year's Commonwealth Games with a hamstring injury.