European Championships 2018: Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake wins 200m silver

Image caption Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake gets the silver medal in the men's 200m final

Briton Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake won silver in the European Championships men's 200m as Turkey's world champion Ramil Guliyev stormed to victory in 19.76 seconds.

Mitchell-Blake ran a season's best 20.04 secs, with Switzerland's Alex Wilson given the same time in third.

Adam Gemili, who claimed 200m gold in 2014, was fifth in 20.10 secs.

Fellow Briton Holly Bradshaw won her first major outdoor medal with bronze in the women's pole vault.

Image caption Holly Bradshaw takes the bronze medal in the women's pole vault final

The Preston-born athlete, who was fourth in this year's Commonwealth Games, cleared 4.75m on her third attempt to secure third spot. It was a one-two for Greece as Ekaterini Stefanidi took gold with 4.85m and Nikoleta Kiriakopoulou won silver with 4.80m.

"I've had so many fourth and fifth placings and to come away with my first outdoor medal... it's been such a great competition and I've enjoyed it so much," Bradshaw told BBC Sport.

"It's the first time my parents have come to an overseas competition and now they'll have to come to every one."

Meanwhile, Commonwealth heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson produced a stunning display in the 200m to lead her discipline going into Friday's final three events.

The Briton ran a championship best of 22.88 seconds as she moved to 4,017 points, 87 more than Olympic and world champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium.

"I wasn't sure what to expect at this competition or what would happen," said 25-year-old Johnson-Thompson. "To get pretty much a season best in each event, I'm happy with that."

Image caption European Championships 2018: Katarina Johnson-Thompson ends day one leading heptathlon

Mitchell-Blake was disappointed he failed to clinch gold on Berlin's blue track.

"He's world champion, but it's a final and you've just got to bring it out the bag," the 24-year-old told BBC Sport.

"I didn't win, I'm sorry guys. I love competing, I'm a sore loser and it's my first piece of senior silverware - I'll take that into consideration but the season is not over."

Shara Proctor, Lorraine Ugen and Jazmin Sawyers qualified for the women's long jump final - the first time Britain has had three female long jumpers in a European Championships final for 49 years.

Ugen, whose has the longest jump in the world this year at 7.05m, leaped 6.70m - the fourth best jump overall in qualification.

Meanwhile, London athlete Laviai Nielsen won her 400m semi-final with a personal best of 51.21 secs to make the final - six years on from being a volunteer at the London 2012 Olympics. Elliot Giles, Guy Learmonth and Daniel Rowden all reached the men's 800m semi-finals.

Image caption Nielsen makes 400m final

Rowden, 20, finished third in his heat behind Polish European champion Adam Kszczot. The Essex-born runner said: "I believe that no-one is too good to be beaten. I may not have the experience of some of these guys but in the 800m anything can happen, you've just got to position yourself well."

Plymouth athlete David King clocked 13.65 seconds to finish second in his 110m hurdles heat and qualify for the semi-finals, while Jade Lally's throw of 57.71m was enough for a place in the women's discus final.

Image caption European Championships 2018: 'Solid' Mitchell-Blake looks good for future - Johnson