European Championships 2018: Scottish middle distance running at 'all-time high' - Laura Muir

Image caption European Championships 2018: Laura Muir hits front early to win 1500m gold

Laura Muir says Scottish middle distance running "is at an all-time high right now" after a successful European championships in Berlin.

While Muir topped the podium in the 1500m, her Dundee Hawkhill Harrier team-mate Eilish McColgan took silver in the 5000m.

Jake Wightman won bronze in the 1500m to add to the same colour of medal he won at the Commonwealth Games in April.

"It's great; we've got a one, two, three which is fantastic," said Muir.

"Me and Laura [Weightman, 1500m bronze medallist] were watching Eilish's run just prior to the medal ceremony and we were thinking: 'Oh, she's going to get bronze. Then she's going to get silver', and it's just great.

"I know how hard Eilish has worked and to see her come away with a silver is fantastic."

On her own performance at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Muir couldn't hide her delight at finally securing her first major outdoor title

"It's great," Muir told BBC Sport. "I think I've shown I can deliver indoors, and just outdoors the medals have slipped away. I knew coming her, I knew I wouldn't be happy unless I won and I really just wanted to give it my best and really go for it and I've come away with a gold medal, so I'm so happy."

"On the podium I was trying to keep it together, telling myself 'Dont cry, dont cry'. I've never been in an outdoor stadium on a podium before. So to be at the top of it and hear the national anthem was just great."

Image caption European Championships: 'Keep going!' - Salpeter error helps McColgan win 5,000m silver

McColgan was also pleased with the way she handled the bizarre nature of the race's closing stages as she won silver in the 5000m.

Israel's Lonah Salpeter, the champion over 10,000m earlier in the week, stopped a lap early when she was on the leader's shoulder and had to restart again, right in front of McColgan who was third.

The Scot charged past her and finished strongly behind the overwhelming pre-race favourite Sifan Hassan of Netherlands.

"I felt quite a lot of pressure going into the race because I knew I was second-ranked, " McColgan told BBC Scotland afterwards.

"My plan was to just go from the start. I was a bit scared in the warm-up, knowing that that was what I was going to do. I did exactly what my mum said and I'm obviously over the moon.

"It was obviously a bit strange when the girl [Salpeter] stopped and I had no idea what was going on because it wasn't fast. The last 50 metres she accelerated and I thought 'OK, this is it picking up, 500m to go.' That's just what I assumed, I thought 'right, just stay with these girls because I know that if I'm in touching distance in that last 300m, I'm as fast as anyone but I need to be there'."

"My plan today was to stay within touching distance and I did that and obviously when she stopped I had no idea what was going on, but I felt so strong. I thought 'don't let it affect your race. Just run'.

"And at one point I could even see Hassan coming back to me, and I thought 'Oh my God. She's not even that far ahead of me and she's run 14.22!'. So, honestly, I'm over the moon. I couldn't have asked for any better this year."