Kipyegon Bett: Kenyan runner suspended after "failing to submit" to a drugs test

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bett won 800m bronze at the 2017 World Championships

Kenyan middle-distance runner Kipyegon Bett has been provisionally suspended from competition for "refusing or failing to submit" to a drugs test.

The 20-year-old, who won bronze over 800m at last year's World Championships in London, will not be able to compete until a hearing has been conducted.

The action was brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The body replaced world governing body the IAAF's former anti-doping department in April 2017.

In July, the AIU released details of 120 cases to protect the sport's "integrity and reputation" and for increased "transparency".

Kenyan marathon runner Samuel Kalalei and compatriot Lucy Kabuu are currently on the list for those facing hearings after both tested positive for a prohibited substance.

The AIU says it will make public every stage of the process of dealing with doping tests going forward rather than only publish details when proceedings are complete.