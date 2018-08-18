Birmingham Grand Prix: Scotland's Laura Muir continues winning form with 1,000m victory

Image caption Laura Muir wins women's 1000m for Great Britain

Newly crowned European champion Laura Muir eased to 1,000m victory at the Birmingham Grand Prix despite being "off the pace".

The 25-year-old Scot - who won 1500m gold in Berlin on Sunday - won in a time of two minutes 33.92 seconds having been unwell this week.

Muir missed out on Dame Kelly Holmes' 21-year-old British record by little more than a second.

"I just tried to give it my best shot," Muir told BBC Sport.

"When I saw I was off the pace I knew it became about just trying to win the race and I did that."

She added: "The Europeans was always the big target and to deliver was really good and I'm happy with the season."

Fellow Scot Jemma Reekie finished sixth behind Muir despite having spent much of the race on her compatriot's shoulder, slipping back in the late stages of the race.

Elsewhere, Eilidh Doyle finished fourth in the 400m hurdles, while Eilish McColgan - fresh from winning European 5,000m silver in Berlin last week - placed fourth in the 3,000m with a season's best time of eight minutes 38.49 seconds.

Team-mate Steph Twell could only manage eighth but set a new season's best in the process.

Fourth was enough for McColgan to secure her place in the Diamond League Grand Final, which takes place over two nights in Zurich and Brussels on 30-31 August.

In the men's 800m, Jake Wightman - who won European bronze in the 1500m last week - placed seventh.