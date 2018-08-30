Diamond League finals: Dina Asher-Smith loses last 100m of season but anchors relay to gold

Image caption Asher-Smith second in final 100m race of season

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith lost her last 100m race of the season, but anchored the 4x100m relay team to gold at the Diamond League finals in Zurich.

The 22-year-old, who won three European golds and Commonwealth bronze this year, was second in 11.08 seconds.

Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure's won in 11.01 seconds, with compatriot Marie-Josee Ta Lou in third.

Asher-Smith then delivered a sensational final leg in the relay.

She was second at the final changeover but stormed to victory as the team of Asher-Smith, Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Bianca Williams repeated their heroics from the European Championships in Berlin earlier this month.

Image caption Asher-Smith anchors GB women to 4x100m gold

South Africa's Caster Semenya won her third Diamond League title in the 800m.

Kenya's Olympic and world champion Conseslus Kipruto won the 3,000m steeplechase, despite running most of the race with one shoe.

Image caption 'The man with one shoe' wins 3,000m steeplechase

Britain's European champion Matthew Hudson-Smith was third in the 400m, with American Fred Kerley winning the race.

Scotland's Eilidh Doyle was fifth in the 400m hurdles, which was won by American Dalilah Muhammad.

European bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw was joint fourth in the pole vault, Morgan Lake came last in the high jump, while Charlie Grice was 11th in the 1500m.

Eilish McColgan and Melissa Courtney were 11th and 13th in the 5,000m.

In the men's 200m, American world leader and defending champion Noah Lyles beat Turkey's world champion Ramil Guliyev by 0.31 seconds, with Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake in eighth.

Commonwealth champion Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands won the 400m hurdles.

The finals in 32 events are being split between Thursday's meeting in Zurich and Friday's in Brussels.

They mark the climax to the Diamond League season, with athletes accruing points at the year's previous 12 meetings in order to qualify for the finals.

There is a prize of $50,000 (£39,000) for each final winner.