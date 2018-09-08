Great North City Games: Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock second on return after year out

Image caption 'I'm probably still drunk' - Peacock jokes on competitive return

Double Paralympic gold medallist Jonnie Peacock made an encouraging return after a year-long break at the Great North City Games in Newcastle.

The Briton finished second behind Germany's Felix Streng in the men's T64 100m, posting 11.08 seconds.

Streng, who won gold at the Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin, clocked a season's best 10.85.

London 2012 Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford finished third in his last competitive outing.

Peacock took time off after winning the T44 100m at the World Para Athletics Championships in London last year, finishing eighth in Strictly Come Dancing as the first disabled competitor.

"For two months I have been back three days a week, and if I can do that, I am excited for next season," Peacock told BBC Sport after the four-man final.

"The job was to hang onto Felix, he has had an incredible year.

"I have had a year out, I am a little heaver than normal, and this was about just getting back into the swing of things. I am looking forward to a good winter."

Rutherford, who took gold on 'Super Saturday' at London 2012 alongside heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and long-distance runner Mo Farah, leaped 7.38m to finish third in the long jump event behind Jack Roach (7.41m) and James Lelliott (7.39m).

"I was remarkably emotional in that final round. I was trying to enjoy it, but it hit me like a tonne of bricks," Rutherford said.

"It was an incredible send off, the way the crowd got behind me was wonderful."

Elsewhere, Great Britain's Reece Prescod won the 150m in 14.87secs ahead of Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

"I am happy to dip under 15. That was my aim, so I am happy with that. I did the best I could," Prescod said.

Earlier in Stockton, European champion Laura Muir held off Susan Krumins of the Netherlands to win the women's mile in a season's best four minutes, 33 seconds.

"It was pretty tough. I tried to put in a big move with about 400m to go and I was able to get the job done," Muir said.

"I am so happy to finish off the season like I have done."

Dwayne Cowan won the men's 500m road race in 59.84secs, coming from the back of the pack with 150m to go to claim victory ahead of Spain's Alvaro De Arriba (59.93).

Anyika Onuora claimed the women's 500m road race in season-best 1:06.94.

Holly Bradshaw won the women's pole vault with a clearance of 4.55m, with Germany's Stefanie Dauber second at 4.25m.

Britain's four-time Olympic champion Farah will race in Sunday's Great North Run - a 13.1-mile race from Newcastle's city centre to the coast in South Shields.

A win for Farah would make it his fifth consecutive victory in the race.