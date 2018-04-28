Chris and Gabby Adcock and Rajiv Ouseph reach European Championship finals

Image copyright EPA Image caption Rajiv Ouseph won bronze at the recent Commonwealth Games in Australia

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock reached the European Championship mixed doubles final after compatriot Rajiv Ouseph did likewise in the singles.

The top-seeded Adcocks fought their way to a 21-17 15-21 25-23 win over Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich in Huelva, Spain.

They next face Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen, who beat England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith.

Ouseph advanced with a 21-17 18-21 21-15 win over Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen.

Third seed Ouseph, 31, became the first Englishman in 27 years to win the title when he beat home favourite Anders Antonsen 21-19 21-19 in Denmark last year.

He will play top seed Viktor Axelsen in Sunday's final after the Dane beat Brice Leverdez 21-7 21-9.

Ellis and Smith took mixed doubles bronze after losing 21-16 19-21 21-12 to Danes Christiansen and Pedersen.