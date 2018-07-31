Chloe Magee and Sam Magee lose second round tie at World Championships

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Sam Magee and Chloe Magee won Ireland first's badminton European Championship medal in April 2017

Donegal siblings Chloe and Sam Magee lost their second-round mixed doubles tie at the World Championships in Nanjing, China on Tuesday.

The Raphoe pair suffered defeat to world-ranked number 14 Chinese Taipei duo Wang Chi-Lin and Lee Chia Hsin on a scoreline of 21-11 21-15.

The Magees beat Denmark's Fredrik Kristensen and Solvan Jorgensen 21-13 21-8 in their first-round match.

The 30th-ranked Irish pair are aiming to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.