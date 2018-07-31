Chloe Magee and Sam Magee lose second round tie at World Championships
Donegal siblings Chloe and Sam Magee lost their second-round mixed doubles tie at the World Championships in Nanjing, China on Tuesday.
The Raphoe pair suffered defeat to world-ranked number 14 Chinese Taipei duo Wang Chi-Lin and Lee Chia Hsin on a scoreline of 21-11 21-15.
The Magees beat Denmark's Fredrik Kristensen and Solvan Jorgensen 21-13 21-8 in their first-round match.
The 30th-ranked Irish pair are aiming to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.