Chloe Magee and Sam Magee lose second round tie at World Championships

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Inpho
Image caption Sam Magee and Chloe Magee won Ireland first's badminton European Championship medal in April 2017

Donegal siblings Chloe and Sam Magee lost their second-round mixed doubles tie at the World Championships in Nanjing, China on Tuesday.

The Raphoe pair suffered defeat to world-ranked number 14 Chinese Taipei duo Wang Chi-Lin and Lee Chia Hsin on a scoreline of 21-11 21-15.

The Magees beat Denmark's Fredrik Kristensen and Solvan Jorgensen 21-13 21-8 in their first-round match.

The 30th-ranked Irish pair are aiming to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

More on this story

Chloe Magee and brothers Sam and Joshua lose doubles finals at Irish Open

08 december 2017

Chloe Magee and brothers Sam and Joshua reach doubles finals at Irish Open

07 december 2017

Chloe and Sam Magee: Sister and brother win Ireland's first European badminton medal

28 april 2017