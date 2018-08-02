Badminton World Championships: Chris and Gabby Adcock reach quarter-finals in China

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Adcocks won World Championship bronze in Glasgow in 2017

England's world number six pair Chris and Gabby Adcock have reached the quarter-finals of the World Championships in Nanjing, China.

The Adcocks beat Chinese ninth seeds He Jiting and Du Yue 21-16 21-16.

The European and Commonwealth champions, who won bronze at last year's World Championships, will next play Chinese world number three duo Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping.

However, fellow English pair Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith are out.

Ellis and Smith - seeded 11th - lost 21-16 17-21 21-18 to Malaysian eighth seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan's bid for a sixth world title ended in the third round of the men's singles with defeat by Chinese compatriot Shi Yuqi, but reigning champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark progressed to the quarter-finals.

In the women's singles, world number one Tai Tzu Ying recovered from a slow start to move through, while Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain and Japanese reigning champion Nozomi Okuhara also won.