Badminton World Championships: Carolina Marin wins historic third title

Image copyright AFP Image caption Carolina Marin has won the world title in 2014, 2015 and 20118

Spain's Carolina Marin became the first woman to win three singles titles at the World Badminton Championships with victory over India's PV Sindhu.

The 25-year-old seventh seed won 21-19 21-10 in Nanjing, China, to add to her 2014 and 2015 titles.

It was a repeat of the 2016 Olympic final, which Marin also won.

World number three Sindhu, 23, was runner-up at the World Championships in Glasgow last year and the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.

Elsewhere, Kento Momota beat China's Shi Yuqi 21-11 21-13 to become the first Japanese man to win the world title.

Momota dedicated his win to those who supported him after he was banned from playing for his country for visiting a casino in 2016.

"There was a time when I was away," he said. "But I got a lot of help and support from many people. This title is a good reward for them."