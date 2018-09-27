Kirsty Gilmour: Scot beats former world champion to reach Korea quarters

Image copyright SNS Image caption Kirsty Gilmour has earned back-to-back wins to reach the Korea Open last eight

Kirsty Gilmour beat former world champion Ratchanok Intanon to reach the Korea Open quarter-finals.

After overcoming Commonwealth gold medallist Michelle Li on Wednesday, the Scot defeated world number six Intanon 21-18 21-17 in their last-16 match.

She plays Chinese sixth seed Beiwen Zhang in Friday's quarter-final.

And while Gilmour, 25, says she "only ever focuses on performances, not outcomes", she feels she produced "some of my best play" in the two wins.

"She made a few errors, so I knew if I kept controlled and concise I could be in with a shout," Gilmour, a Commonwealth silver and bronze medallist, added.

Elsewhere, third-seeded English doubles pair Chris and Gabrielle Adcock were knocked out by the home nation's Seung Jae Seo and Yujung Chae in the last 16.