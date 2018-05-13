Michael Conlan: Belfast boxer secures seventh pro victory

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Conlan (right) is now 7-0 (5 KOs) for his professional career

Michael Conlan prepared for his homecoming bout in Belfast with a comfortable defeat of Spaniard Ibon Larrinaga at Madison Square Garden.

The Belfast boxer extended the unbeaten start to his professional career to seven fights with a unanimous verdict.

The featherweight contest went the full eight rounds but Conlan controlled the bout to win 80-72 on all three cards.

Conlan, 26, will top the bill at the SSE Arena on 30 June in his first professional fight in his native city.

Appearing on the undercard to the WBA lightweight title battle between Vasyl Lomachenko and Jorge Linares , Conlan appeared content to use his superior footwork and hand speed to dominate the fight.

The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist took control from the opening bell and set the tone with a pair of early right-hand shots that found Larrinaga's chin before targeting his opponent's body.

Larrinaga, who has now slipped to 10-2 in his career, was repeatedly forced onto the back foot during the second round but responded with a flurry of punches in the third to briefly give his rival some pause for thought.

Conlan responded by dominating the fourth round and a powerful right hook in the final minute left the Spaniard desperately clinging on until the bell.

The Northern Irishman remained the aggressor throughout the second half of the fight without looking likely to force an early stoppage.

He can now turn his full attention towards making his professional debut in his home city.