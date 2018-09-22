Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: Fight confirmed for 1 December

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fury (left) and Wilder are both unbeaten in their professional careers

The fight between WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will take place on Saturday, 1 December.

Contracts have been signed with the venue for the bout, expected to be in the United States, announced next week.

American Wilder, 32, and Briton Fury, 30, agreed a fight in August.

"The two best heavyweights competing against each other, the best fighting the best, giving the people what they want," Wilder said on social media.

The promotional tour for the fight will start on 1 October in London and will continue to New York and Los Angeles.

In August, former world champion Fury registered a unanimous points victory over Francesco Pianeta in his second fight since returning from a two-and-a-half-year spell out of the sport.

"I know you have got a big punch, I know you are unbeaten, I know you have got a big mouth, and I know you want to win, but you don't want it like I do," Fury said in a video addressing Wilder on social media.

"You can't beat me, I will out heart you, I will force my will upon you until you quit and that is a promise. This chin is going nowhere, this chin will absorb all your power and I'll detonate."

Wilder has held the WBC title since January 2015. Neither man has been beaten, with Fury boasting a 27-fight winning streak and Wilder producing 39 knockouts from 40 professional wins.

"I just beat, in my opinion, one of the best heavyweights in Luis Ortiz and now I am going for the next best in the heavyweight division," added Wilder.

On Saturday, Fury's fellow Briton Anthony Joshua takes on Alexander Povetkin in a defence of his WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles at Wembley.