Canoe Slalom World Cup: Ryan Westley wins C1 bronze

European champion Ryan Westley won Britain's first medal of the 2018 Canoe Slalom World Cup season with bronze in the men's C1 event in Slovakia.

The 24-year-old had qualified second fastest from the semi-finals.

But in the final, he touched the second gate before recovering his composure to lie second behind home favourite Alexander Slafkovsky.

However he saw his time beaten by Germany's Sideris Tasiadis, the final paddler.

Westley's bronze comes three weeks after he won gold at the European Championships in Prague.

"I was sitting on the start line thinking about getting off to a nice steady start and but then I made a mistake," he said.

"I was thinking, even if I pick up a fifth, it's a nice world ranking point. So when I crossed the line and saw I'd managed to sneak onto the podium I was really happy."

Earlier, fellow Brit David Florence missed out on a place in the C1M final while Mallory Franklin was 10th in the women's K1W final.