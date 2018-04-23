County Championship: Derbyshire beat Middlesex for first win at home since 2014

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Hardus Viljoen took the crucial early wicket of Middlesex opener Max Holden

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 3aaa County Ground, Derby (day four): Derbyshire 265 & 333-3 dec: Reece 157*, Slater 99, Madsen 52 Middlesex 157 & 340: Harris 64*, Helm 52; Olivier 4-82 Derbyshire (21 points) beat Middlesex (3 points) by 101 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire won their first home County Championship match since September 2014 with a 101-run victory over Middlesex in Division Two.

The hosts began the final day at Derby needing seven more wickets, with Middlesex on 86-3 chasing 442.

Middlesex slumped to 166-7, before runs from Toby Roland-Jones (46), James Harris (64 not out) and Tom Helm (52) took the match into the final session.

But Duanne Olivier bowled Tim Murtagh as the visitors were all out for 340.

Derbyshire had gone three whole seasons without a victory on their own ground since beating Leicestershire in the final match of the 2014 campaign.

In this game, they were aided by injuries to Roland-Jones and Harris which left the pace duo unable to bowl a full quota in Derbyshire's second innings.

But they remained patient as Middlesex's lower order resisted on day four, including a maiden first-class half-century for Helm.

South Africa paceman Olivier (4-82) finished with eight wickets on his debut - the best bowling performance for the county on debut since John O'Connor in 1900.

Derbyshire next visit Leicestershire on Friday, while 2016 county champions Middlesex will look to bounce back with a fixture against Glamorgan at Lord's.

Derbyshire skipper Billy Godleman told BBC Radio Derby:

"To get (Paul) Stirling and (John) Simpson just on the stroke of lunch (was crucial).

"If one or both of them had been able to creep beyond lunch, we may not have had enough time.

"However, we did know at the start of the day the longer the game went on, there was a good chance there would be one, if not two, partnerships."