County Championship: Luke Wells hits ton as Sussex and Leicestershire draw

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Luke Wells' unbeaten 102 at Grace Road was his 18th first-class century

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day four): Sussex 438-8 dec & 241-4 dec: Wells 102* Leicestershire 422-9 dec: Ackermann 186, Wells 4-81 Leicestershire (10 pts) drew with Sussex (9 pts) Scorecard

Luke Wells made a century for Sussex on day four before they settled for a draw at Leicestershire in Division Two.

Resuming on 11-0 with a 27-run lead, Sussex lost four batsman, but the hosts were unable to take a flurry of wickets to trigger a final-session run chase.

Wells, who also took four first-innings wickets, finished unbeaten on 102.

As the hosts were yet to bat in their second innings, the players shook hands when Sussex declared on 241-4 - with a lead of 257 - shortly before 17:00 BST.

Leicestershire captain Michael Carberry told BBC Radio Leicester:

"I'm pretty happy. First run out against a good Sussex side, it was important to come away with some points.

"Ideally we'd have liked to win, but it was important that we put in a solid performance against a very good team.

"As a captain, you had to be a bit creative with your field settings and bowling changes to get a wicket here and there.

"If you batted well, it was very hard to get people out, but it's good learning for our bowling unit, having to bowl tight lines, which I think we did throughout the game."

Sussex batsman Luke Wells told BBC Sussex:

"Sometimes in games like this where they are petering out to draws, you can get a few free runs.

"It definitely wasn't the case today. They kept coming, especially Mohammad Abbas, he bowled a very good spell up front, and the spinners were turning it a bit.

"He's a very skilful bowler. I felt throughout the game that he potentially had a bit more in the tank pace-wise than he was producing.

"He was very accurate, got the ball to swing and nip both ways. It was very hard work, sometimes when a bowler is beating the bat like that, you have to hang in there and just get on with it."