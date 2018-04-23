County Championship: Luke Wells hits ton as Sussex and Leicestershire draw

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Luke Wells' unbeaten 102 at Grace Road was his 18th first-class century
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day four):
Sussex 438-8 dec & 241-4 dec: Wells 102*
Leicestershire 422-9 dec: Ackermann 186, Wells 4-81
Leicestershire (10 pts) drew with Sussex (9 pts)
Scorecard

Luke Wells made a century for Sussex on day four before they settled for a draw at Leicestershire in Division Two.

Resuming on 11-0 with a 27-run lead, Sussex lost four batsman, but the hosts were unable to take a flurry of wickets to trigger a final-session run chase.

Wells, who also took four first-innings wickets, finished unbeaten on 102.

As the hosts were yet to bat in their second innings, the players shook hands when Sussex declared on 241-4 - with a lead of 257 - shortly before 17:00 BST.

Leicestershire captain Michael Carberry told BBC Radio Leicester:

"I'm pretty happy. First run out against a good Sussex side, it was important to come away with some points.

"Ideally we'd have liked to win, but it was important that we put in a solid performance against a very good team.

"As a captain, you had to be a bit creative with your field settings and bowling changes to get a wicket here and there.

"If you batted well, it was very hard to get people out, but it's good learning for our bowling unit, having to bowl tight lines, which I think we did throughout the game."

Sussex batsman Luke Wells told BBC Sussex:

"Sometimes in games like this where they are petering out to draws, you can get a few free runs.

"It definitely wasn't the case today. They kept coming, especially Mohammad Abbas, he bowled a very good spell up front, and the spinners were turning it a bit.

"He's a very skilful bowler. I felt throughout the game that he potentially had a bit more in the tank pace-wise than he was producing.

"He was very accurate, got the ball to swing and nip both ways. It was very hard work, sometimes when a bowler is beating the bat like that, you have to hang in there and just get on with it."

More on this story

County Championship: Colin Ackermann hits 186 as Leicestershire head for Sussex draw

22 april 2018

County Championship: Michael Burgess ton puts Sussex on top at Leicestershire

21 april 2018

County Championship: Sussex pair prosper against Leicestershire

20 april 2018