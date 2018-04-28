County Championship: Worcestershire v Nottinghamshire rained off for second day

Image caption Large parts of New Road was under water during the club's pre-season press day on 6 April
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day two):
No play possible on day one or day two
Scorecard

The second day of Worcestershire's County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at New Road was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Umpires David Millns and Richard Illingworth took the decision after an inspection at 15:00 BST, with play also not having been possible on day one.

The match was only given the go-ahead this week after fears over the outfield at New Road, which had been flooded.

Worcestershire, promoted last year, have lost both games of 2018 so far.

