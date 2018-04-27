County Championship: Philip Salt gives Sussex a flying start against Gloucestershire
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day one):
|Sussex 86-0: Salt 54*, Wells 25*
|Gloucestershire: Yet to bat
|Scorecard
Philip Salt struck a swift half-century before rain curtailed Sussex's opening day against Gloucestershire in County Championship Division Two at Hove.
Salt scored 54 from just 60 balls, with nine fours and a six, alongside Luke Wells (25 not out) as the hosts reached 86-0 having been put in to bat.
But, with rain affecting many matches, just 21 overs were possible before play was finally abandoned at 16:10 BST.
Sussex are looking for a win after starting the season with two draws.
They included left-arm spinner Danny Briggs for his first Championship game of the summer, while Gloucestershire named the same XI which lost to Glamorgan last week.