County Championship: Northamptonshire v Durham washed out for second day

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Rex Features
Image caption The covers have remained on at the County Ground in Northampton for two days
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day two):
No play possible on day one and day two
Scorecard

Play was abandoned without a ball being bowled for the second day running of Northants' Division Two match against Durham because of persistent rain.

After the entire opening day was lost to poor weather, a decision was made to call off day two at 09:30 BST on Saturday.

Rain badly disrupted Friday's County Championship schedule, with five matches abandoned without any play.

Both Northants and Durham are without a win so far this season.

More on this story

County Championship: Five matches abandoned without play on day one

27 april 2018